Recently, Huma Qureshi and her brother Saqib Saleem arrived at the Kapil Sharma Show. During this both of them had a lot of fun with Kapil. Huma and Saqib opened up each other and also made fun of each other. On the show, Kapil asks Saqib if he wore Huma’s frock as a child? So Saqib says, I used to wear Huma clothes for a long time in my childhood. Even at weddings, Huma’s frock was worn.

After this, Kapil says, it is a matter of childhood, Archana Puran ma’am even today wears T-shirt of Paramir sir. But the interesting thing is that Parmeet sir also wears a gown of Archana mam. Huma then asks Kapil – you wear too?

Then Archana says, do you wear a guinea-colored salwar? Kapil says on this, to tell the truth, Salwar is not worn, but his maxi is definitely from Trai.

After listening to Kapil, everyone is shocked and then laughs out loud.

Huma says during this time that she wanted to become an actress since childhood and when she came to Mumbai to work, Saqib also came after some time. My family felt that I had come to see that I was in Mumbai properly or not, but it had come to see my girlfriend.

Saqib says, love has to do this. Just then Huma says, where is the son nowadays, that love of yours? Saqib says that with his love.