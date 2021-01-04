Comedian Kapil Sharma has increased the curiosity of fans by a tweet. Kapil has given hint of some good news in his tweet. He wrote in the tweet, what is good news called in English? Please explain. In response to Kapil’s tweet, famous writer Chetan Bhagat wrote, “What is Congress in Hindi called? Congratulations to you very much.

What is good news called in English? Please tell ???? Shubh samachaar ko english me kya kehte hain? Kripya bataye’n ???? – Kapil Sharma (@ KapilSharmaK9) January 4, 2021

However, Kapil did not make it clear on social media what good news he is talking about, but the fans started speculating. One fan wrote, “Announcement of other baby somewhere?” Another fan wrote, is someone good? Baby Girl again or this time Baby Boy? Another fan wrote, Anaira is going to be elder sister?

Let us tell you that Kapil became the father of daughter Anayara in December 2018. After this, in November 2020, there were reports that his wife Ginni is pregnant again and she may give birth to her second child in January 2021. However, Kapil did not give any reaction to these reports.



By the way, some fans started to make many tweets by not linking this tweet to Kapil’s personal life. A fan asked Kapil, are you announcing your webseries? Actually, Kapil is also going to make his digital debut this year from the wedding of webseries grandmother. This webseries may be released by June 2021. Kapil is busy shooting this series after taking a break from his comedy show. Now it is to see which good news fans Kapil is going to share with?