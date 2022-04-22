It has been over 20 years since Kao, the boxing glove wearing kangaroo from the land down under, first made his debut. But he is now back again and will be hopping into our lives for a rebooted hurray on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC (via Steam) on Friday 27th May. And what will his reboot of him be called? Well, Kao the Kangaroo, of course.

“We’ve been blown away by the response we’ve had from gamers since we announced Kao the Kangaroo was making a return earlier this year,” said Kaja Borowko, head of Kao developer Tate Multimedia.

“With this new chapter, we’ve set out to make sure the new Kao the Kangaroo both honors his previous outings and offers fresh, contemporary gameplay for fans new and old alike. This is a complete reboot for Kao, and we can’t wait to see how people take it at launch!” You can check out Kao’s new trailer below.

Tate promises fans of the series even more beautiful and diverse worlds to explore on the game’s release next month. These worlds will be full of secrets and unexpected items for the whole family to uncover.

And, of course, Kao will have his powerful gloves at the ready, and he can use them to exert power over the elements. So, these gloves are handy in more ways than one…