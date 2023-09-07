West’s wife banned from boating in Italy due to indecent behavior

The outrageous outings of rapper Kanye West (who changed his name to Ye) and his wife Bianca Censori in Italy have outraged local residents for a month. In early September, the couple was even banned for life from yachting in Venice due to indecent behavior – the couple allegedly had oral sex while walking on one of the ships. And if hundreds of articles have been published about the musician’s personal life and dozens of reality films have been filmed, then the name of his chosen one, as a rule, is still most often replaced on the network with “Kanye West’s wife.” How Bianca Censori became the lover of her ex-husband Kim Kardashian and why she is constantly naked in public – tells Lenta.ru.

Who is Bianca Censori?

The controversial influencer was born in Australia in 1995, where she grew up with sisters Alyssia and Angelina in an affluent area of ​​Melbourne. In the same place, the current IT-girl received a bachelor’s and master’s degree in architecture from the University of Melbourne. IN interviewwhich is currently deleted, the girl admitted that she was instilled with a love for art as a child.

I spent a lot of time with my aunt, who constantly introduced me to art, cinema, and architecture. She really developed my love for design and instilled in me the aesthetics that I carried into my adult life. Bianca Censori

Therefore, immediately after graduating from high school, the Australian, together with classmate Irene Papas, created her own jewelry brand Nylons. Girlfriends hand-made nylon bracelets covered with Swarovski crystals – the jewelry was sold quite successfully and after three years Censori hit to the selection of successful business students from ID magazine.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori during a scandalous canal walk in Italy Photo: Cobra Team / Backgrid UK / Legion-Media

It is noteworthy that she began to “fan” from West since the time of his affair with Kim Kardashian. For example, the Gold Digger accessory appeared in the Nylons assortment – the rapper released a hit single with the same name together with another musician Jamie Foxx back in 2005. Later, the Blue-Ivy bracelet was added to the line, which is supposedly named after the daughter of the singer Beyoncé and rapper Jay Z – at that time the best friends of West himself.

However, in 2017, the once successful Nylons ceased to exist and Censori focused on her career as an architect. So, in pursuit of the “American dream”, she moved to the United States, where she soon got a job at West’s multi-million dollar Yeezy company. She currently holds the position of head of the architectural department there.

Love affair at work

It’s still unclear when Censori and West actually became romantically involved. In March 2022, the performer officially divorced TV star Kim Kardashian (with whom they are raising four children), and in January, according to rumors, he already married his subordinate – then they were first noticed together in public, and the musician began to wear a wedding ring. But the journalists did not find any official confirmation of the marriage. Before that, the businessman, among other things, managed to meet actress Julia Fox and model Cheney Jones.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori on a walk Photo: Cobra Team / Backgrid UK / Legion-Media

Immediately after the news of the couple’s marriage was published, Censori’s Instagram page (social network is banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta company, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation), which had 16 thousand subscribers, was deleted. And the singer released the song Censori Overload, in which he explained his desire to marry a new darling so soon. “And the Bible said, ‘I can no longer have sex before marriage,'” reads a line from the track.

Shortly before the couple’s marriage became known to the general public, Kim Kardashian began to publish quotes on social networks, alluding to betrayal by the ex-husband and his employee. “Just remember, the black sheep usually turns into a goat. Keep up the good work,” wrote the billionaire.

Kim hates Censors. Bianca is beautiful and Kim hates all beautiful girls anonymous insider in an interview with the Daily Mail

Despite the discontent of his ex-wife, West soon introduced the Censors to the children. The influencer herself admitted that family ties are important to her – for this reason, she regularly flies to Australia to visit relatives. It seems that the rapper, who once dreamed of living with the Kardashians and children on a ranch, was attracted by the life views of a new lover. In addition, the girl’s family supported her choice. The couple spent their honeymoon quietly at the luxurious Amangiri Hotel in Utah, where the room rate per night reaches $6,400 (628,000 rubles).

Kardashian 2.0

For the first time, celebrities hit the front pages of the media during a trip to Japan in June, when the musician chose to wear socks instead of shoes. The censor, who was accused of being too similar to the Kardashians before marriage, decided to radically change her image. The girl made a short haircut, became a blonde and began to appear in public in more and more revealing images.

In August, the couple flew to Italy, where the paparazzi regularly photographed the architect in body-baring outfits and tights instead of trousers. One day, the celebrity chose a pillow instead of a T-shirt, and her husband continued to walk the streets in socks.

Kanye West with Bianca Censori in Italy Photo: Backgrid USA / Legion-Media

The outfits of the Censors began to look a lot like the style of Kim Kardashian during their marriage to West – at the height of the popularity of the Yeezy brand, the rapper himself acted as a stylist for the ex-wife. At first, fans wondered why the TV star began to appear in the same type of sports bras and leggings, as well as translucent tight-fitting dresses and latex outfits. But the worldwide fame of both West and Kardashian herself soon set trends for sporty and minimalist, but at the same time sexy images.

And yet, the Censors are dressed in Kardashian vulgarity, trying to attract more and more media and paparazzi attention to their person. “Kanye is trying to turn Bianca into a radical version of Kim – into Kim 2.0. But the difference is that when Kardashian was with Kanye, he was respected in the fashion world. He has since lost respect.” thinks censor’s friend.

The public immediately considered the depraved behavior and outfits of the couple unacceptable for a Catholic country. But the apogee was the incident that occurred during the walk of the stars on a yacht through the canals in Venice. Then the paparazzi accidentally filmed the rapper without pants, which he allegedly took off for the sake of intimacy with his wife.

Venezia Turismo Motoscafi, a yacht charter company, has permanently banned West and Censori from using their services. Representatives said they condemn the stars and are no longer happy to see them aboard the firm’s ships.

Censori’s friends are worried about her gloomy appearance and indecent behavior on the journey. In addition, according to them, they lost the opportunity to contact the girl in any way. “Bianca is stuck and her friends are trying to save her but no one can do it because of the barriers Kanye has put up around her. Everyone is extremely worried. She’s not like that at all.” note insiders.