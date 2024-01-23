Netizens once again compared the wife of American rapper Kanye West with TV star Kim Kardashian. The corresponding publication and comments appeared on his Instagram page (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned).

The musician shared a new video with subscribers in which he captured designer Bianca Censori driving a car. In the posted frames, she is dressed in a black latex outfit with a balaclava.

Fans drew attention to the similarity between the fashion designer and the businesswoman in the comments under the post. “At first I thought it was Kim”, “Why does she look so much like his ex-wife?”, “Did she have surgery to look like Kim, or was she cloned”, “It’s scary”, “I feel like I walked into Kim’s page,” they said.

Previously, Kim Kardashian responded to comparisons with Bianca Censori. Then the TV star said that Kanye West had not learned his lesson and was trying to make an ideal out of his new wife.