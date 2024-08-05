American rapper Kanye West’s wife, designer Bianca Censori, came to a party in a chest-baring outfit. The corresponding photos were published by Daily Mail.

It is known that the lovers spent the evening with friends at the Chateau Marmont Hotel, celebrating the birthday of manager John Monopoly. So, for the event, Censori chose a transparent, shining beige jumpsuit. At the same time, the posted shots show that the performer’s chosen one decided to give up a bra.

West, for his part, opted for black pants, a voluminous leather jacket and a hoodie. He also wore sunglasses to match.

Earlier in July, it was reported that Kanye West shielded Bianca Censori from street photographers after she exposed herself in public.