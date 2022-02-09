American actress Julia Fox, the star of the film “Rough Diamonds” and the new lover of rapper Kanye West, admitted to drug addiction and spoke about the work of a dominatrix. The artist revealed her past on the Call Her Daddy podcast. transmits fox news.

According to the 32-year-old artist, she found a dominatrix job on Craigslist when she was in dire need of money. Fox did not want to have sex with strangers, but the BDSM job did not involve stripping or intercourse, and also promised earnings of up to a thousand dollars a day.

“I met a wild-looking white man in a long coat. He suggested that I come up with a sadistic BDSM fantasy right off the bat. I did it and he liked it. He hired me right away. The job was very easy for me,” Fox said. She compared being a dominatrix to working in a strip club, explaining that she could get customers to kiss her feet or sit on their faces in her underwear, but never let them touch her vagina.

The place of her professional activity was the “dungeon” in the basement of one of the buildings in New York. “There are enough such establishments in Manhattan and in other parts of New York, and they are legal. You go down to the basement, there are different rooms. There is a medical room for playing nurse or doctor, there is a torture room, there is a dressing room, a classroom. It’s all role-playing, it’s like acting. People ask how my acting career started – just from a dungeon, because I had to improvise many times a day, ”said Fox.

The actress also admitted that she is a drug addict. She first started using heroin at school. She gave up the drug after her close friend overdosed in 2019. Fox stated that she herself had repeatedly overdosed. “The last one, the worst, happened at my birthday party, it was very sad because my sister was there and she did not use anything, and the whole party was ruined. I literally collapsed in front of everyone,” she said.

On January 2, Fox and West were spotted at the Carbone restaurant in Miami. The paparazzi photographed the couple during dinner. Later, the actress confirmed the affair with the rapper.