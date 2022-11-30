Two hundred thousand dollars a month! That is the amount that was ordered to Kanye West to pay Kim Kardashian, as child support. The agreement was unveiled on November 29, 2022. The couple will share custody of their four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Why did Kim Kardashian and Kanye West break up?

Kim Kardashian, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star, filed for divorce in 2021, after being married to Kanye West for six years. The issues related to the division of property and custody of her children were resolved in court papers filed Tuesday.

Kim further elaborated on the reason for their split during the season finale of “KUWTK” on June 10, 2021, saying that her marriage did not fully satisfy her. “After turning 40 this 2022, I realized, ‘No, I don’t want a husband who lives in a completely different state.’ To me, I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s when we get along the best,’ but that makes me sad and it’s not what I want,” she told Kris Jenner.

After six years of marriage, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021. Photo: GQ Spain

“I want someone with whom we have the same programs in common; I want someone who wants to work with me… It’s like the little things are what I don’t have.” Kim noted that all she wants is to be happy. “I will be happy. I didn’t come this far just to come this far and not be happy,” she added.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West custody agreement

The agreement of Kim Kardashian and Kanye Westin which ‘Ye’ will pay $200,000 a month in child support, comes nearly two years after the model filed for divorce in February 2021 and will see the ex-spouses have joint custody of their four children.

West and Kardashian will also equally split the bill for their children’s medical, educational and safety expenses. In the event a dispute arises regarding the minors, the couple must commit to mediation.