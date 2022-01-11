The singer Kanye west surprised his followers by revealing for Billboard, through his partner, who is planning to travel to Moscow later this year. On this trip, you want to present your music in special shows for Sunday Service and will seek to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kanye West wants to visit Russia and speak with Vladimir Putin. Photo: Twitter Daily 24 hours

YOU CAN SEE Julia Fox, current partner of Kanye West, says she was a fan of the Kardashian family

What is Kanye West’s interest in Russia due to?

According to Billboard, West has set out to do everything he can to expand his business to Russia, to work alongside billionaire Azerbaijani-Russian real estate developer Aras Agalarov and his son Emin Agalarov.

West’s strategic advisor, Ameer Sudan, is considered by Billboard “West’s new confidant” and described Russia as a future “second home” for the artist. “He will spend a lot of time out there,” Sudan said.

West’s associate revealed this news to Billboard. Photo: Twitter Billboard Biz

YOU CAN SEE Kanye West and Billie Eilish to headline Coachella festival in 2022

Kanye West would have a whole strategy planned to reach Russia

The planned Sunday Service shows will be West’s first performances in Russia. These events are believed to be held in the largest stadiums in the country, such as the Crocus City Hall or the Grand Sports Arena (the national stadium of Russia).

Vladimir Putin would be the special guest at each of these events. Also, Sudan commented that the artist has wanted to perform in Russia and meet with the president for quite some time.

In regards to his future commercial ventures, West is known to have been conducting new deals with Aras Agalarov, which, according to Sudan, would increase the artist’s wealth to more than US $ 10 billion.

YOU CAN SEE Kanye West becomes Kim Kardashian’s neighbor after request to be legally single

“Kanye knows what’s going on more than the average human being, he’s very aware of things. And it is nothing against the United States or to cause conflict, but Ye is Ye, it cannot be controlled, ”he commented.

It is worth mentioning that Agalarov worked and maintained a close relationship with Donald Trump. He has even been called the “Trump of Russia.” Meanwhile, Agalarov’s son is a musician hoping to raise his profile in the US ‘Ye’ would be planning to collaborate with him.

“This is Ye, Ye is going to get there regardless. He will be a special guest of the Agalarovs, ”Sudan commented.