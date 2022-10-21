After having his Twitter and Instagram accounts blocked, American rapper and musician Kanye West is eyeing the purchase of the social network Parler.

The news was announced by the media company itself and the expectation is that the negotiation will be concluded by the end of this year.

According to a note published by the musician, the objective is to create an environment where it is possible to express oneself freely, “in a world where conservative opinions are considered controversial”. No value of the startup’s purchase has been disclosed so far.

(Note published in issue 1296 of Dinheiro Magazine)