Rapper Kanye West had his Twitter account suspended after posting an image of a swastika intertwined with a Star of David, a symbol of Judaism, on his profile on the social network. According to Elon Musk, owner of Twitter, the singer’s post violated the platform’s rules against inciting violence.

“He again violated our rule against inciting violence. The account will be suspended”said Musk in response to the musician’s publication.

The publication was released on Thursday (2.Dec.2022). Hours earlier, the American rapper gave an interview to conspiracy theorist Alex Jones saying he admires Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

“I love Hitler”said Kanye between statements considered anti-Semitic. “I love Jews, but I also love Nazis […] I don’t like to see the word ‘evil’ next to Nazis”completed.

In October, the rapper lost his partnership with Adidas because of his anti-Semitic lines. At the time, Kanye was the subject of controversy after he wore a shirt with the print “White Lives Matter” (White Lives Matter) at Paris Fashion Week. The words refer to the anti-racist movement “Black Lives Matter” (Black Lives Matter, in free translation).