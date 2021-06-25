The Yeezy Foam Runner, famous rubber slippers created by Kanye West, have been a huge success. Given the high cost, however, there are many imitations that run but the rapper, in these hours, has decided to take the famous Walmart chain to court, which would sell a shoe really similar to his in its stores!

There are many sites they sell fake pieces or replicas of the product of clothing more famous and of shoes and of accessories more popular. He knows it well Kanye West which, since hers came out Yeezy Foam Runner, had to deal with many fake.

No one, however, expected that to anger her now Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband would have been a well-known supermarket chain: Walmart.

In fact, it is available on the company’s website an imitation of the slippers created by rapper at a price that varies from $ 24.49 to $ 27.59. So Kanye decided to prosecute to the chain.

Kanye West vs. Walmart

On the site of Walmart they are called “Daeful Mens Womens Kids Summer Beach Shoes Foam Runner Anti Slipper Sandals Casual” but, in reality they are identical slippers in all respects to the creation in algae foam conceived by Kanye West in partnership with Adidas.

The rapper, so, he didn’t think twice and decided to sue the company of supermarkets, arguing that “the sale of this product causes the loss of millions of dollars for my brand “.

For now the legal matter is still in poised and it is not clear who will win the cause but, in the meantime, on the website of Walmart the template is still available and, given the advertising carried by the each other, sales of the slipper stand growing dramatically.

“The product in question is not sold by Walmart, but from a third party reseller. We take this type of very seriously allegations and at the moment we are looking into the case“.

he did know Walmart who, soon, will discover the consequences of his actions.