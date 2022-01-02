American rapper Kanye West went on a date with a new girlfriend – actress Julia Fox. About it writes TMZ.

The 44-year-old rapper and 33-year-old Italian-American actress were reportedly spotted at the Carbone restaurant in Miami, USA, on the evening of January 1. The couple were photographed by the paparazzi during dinner and at the exit from the institution. According to sources of the publication, West seemed “happier than ever.”

Earlier in November 2021, the rapper began dating 22-year-old model Vinetria.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021 after seven years of marriage. It was noted that the spouses have a prenuptial agreement, which none of them disputes. In particular, the celebrity asked her husband for joint custody of four children.