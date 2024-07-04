Cardboard figure of rapper Kanye West spotted in Tyumen

A cardboard cutout of American rapper Kanye West was spotted in Tyumen. Lenta.ru obtained the photos.

According to the press release, the cardboard figure of the musician appeared on different streets of the city – this is how local residents invited the performer to the 80th anniversary of the Tyumen region. It is known that the festive events in honor of the anniversary began on May 26 and will last until August 16.

Kanye West arrived in Russia on June 30. According to unconfirmed information, the musician came for the 40th anniversary of designer Gosha Rubchinskiy, who is the creative director of his Yeezy brand.

On July 1, the musician left Russia. The celebrity went to Berlin with a transfer in Istanbul, Türkiye.

The concert agency TCI stated that the artist’s performances in Russia were not discussed or planned.