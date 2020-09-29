After the American model with Armenian roots Kim Kardashian West spoke out in support of Armenia in the conflict with Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh, her husband, a rapper and producer, reacted to the events in the South Caucasus. Kanye West.

He called people to pray. True, not only for Armenia. “Pray for Armenia. Pray for the family of Breonna Taylor (African-American woman, shot dead during a police operation in March 2020. – Author). Pray for a world devastated by the pandemic. Pray for the love of God to protect us all. In the fall of our friends and family, soften the hearts of the world. Thank you God for our life. In the name of Jesus, amen. “, – such a text appeared on West’s microblog on Twitter.

Praying for Armenia Praying for Breonna Taylors family Praying for a world ravaged by the pandemic Praying for Gods love to cover us all Cover our friends and family soften the hearts of the world Thank you God for our lives. In Jesus name Amen – ye (@kanyewest) September 29, 2020

As “FACTS” previously reported, the Armenian Foreign Ministry issued a statement accusing Azerbaijan and Turkey, which is helping it, of genocide.

Photo from the site https://www.kanyewest.com.

207

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter