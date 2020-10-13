American rapper Kanye West, who decided to run for the US presidency, published the first video message as part of his campaign. The video was published in his Twitter-account.

In his first campaign ad, West urged Americans to vote for him in November. “We, as a people, will revive our country’s commitment to faith, to what our Constitution calls free practice of religion, including of course prayer,” the rapper said in a video that echoed messages he has promoted in recent months.

“Through prayer, faith can be restored. We, as a people, are called to a greater purpose than ourselves. Not only are we beacons to peace, but we must be servants to each other to encourage each other, to help each other, to support each other – our fellow Americans so that we can all thrive together, ”West added.

In the video, 43-year-old West stands in front of a black and white American flag. The ad also features footage of families, which the rapper believes are integral to the country’s well-being.

On August 23, the hip-hop artist applied for the US presidential election. West supported incumbent President Donald Trump after the Republican won the 2016 election. He met with the president several times and often wore his trademark “Make America Great Again” cap. However, in July, the rap artist announced that he was running for the presidency of the United States, noting that he was “taking off his red cap” and no longer supporting Trump.

The US presidential election will be held on November 3, 2020. Trump is nominated from the Republicans, from the Democrats – former Vice President Joe Biden.