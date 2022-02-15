kanye-west is back in the news for the extravagant gift he sent to Kim Kardashian in one more attempt to recover the socialite and her family. Through an Instagram post on February 14, the 44-year-old rapper shared two photos of the truck loaded with red roses that he sent to the KKW Beauty CEO’s house for Valentine’s Day.

YOU CAN SEE: Kim Kardashian: Kanye West leaves the attacks on the businesswoman and asks that “God reunite his family”

Kanye West’s message to Kim Kardashian

In the description of the photo on Instagram, as well as on the side of the truck, Kanye West wrote: “My vision is Krystal Klear” , whose translation into Spanish would be “My vision is clear as a crystal.” The text had the particularity that the rapper changed the ‘C’ for the ‘K’, letter of the first name of both. Additionally, he tagged the Keeping up with the Kardashians (KUWTK) star in the image.

A curious detail was that krystal klear is the name of a real character. It was an Irish DJ and music producer who took the situation with humor and published the capture of the post to share it on his social networks with the phrase: “Mine too, Kanye West.”

14.2.2022 | Kanye West’s post about the gift he sent to Kim Kardashian. Photo: Kanye West/Instagram

YOU CAN SEE: Kanye West deletes all the posts he had of Kim Kardashian and his children on Instagram

What happened to Julia Fox, girlfriend of Kanye West?

Kanye West’s multiple statements to Kim Kardashian asking to return with him and the attacks he launched against the businesswoman’s new partner, Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, have placed actress Julia Fox, the rapper’s partner, in a situation very uncomfortable.

On February 13, the British tabloid DailyMail published an article stating that she had been caught very shaken after reading the “Flashing Lights” singer’s pleas to get her family back.