At the beginning of January, nine months ago, some American tabloids reported that Kanye West, 46, had married a designer of his Yeezy sports brand, a 28-year-old girl named Bianca Censori and practically unknown until then. By then Ye had just separated from his wife of seven years, Kim Kardashian. The couple began to be seen at events, parades and walks with their particular style, not always to everyone’s taste, showing that their relationship was true. But the wedding was never confirmed. Until now, when it has been known that they got married even earlier: just 20 days after Ye signed the divorce with Kim Kardashian

As announced by the british newspaper Daily Mail in exclusively, West and Censori were married in a secret and private ceremony held not in Beverly Hills, next to Los Angeles, but further north, in Palo Alto, in Silicon Valley, near San Francisco, in California. In January the union was doubted because the couple had not presented a marriage certificate to make the union legal, but they had held a wedding ceremony, and a wedding ring could be seen on West’s left hand. However the Mail He assures that they were married with a so-called “confidential marriage license” that does not have to be registered and for which no witnesses or a ceremony are necessary. These types of packages are offered for about 385 dollars, about 360 euros. The two have taken up residence as a married couple on the Wyoming ranch owned by the musician, which he bought in 2019 for $14 million and whose renovation work began in July 2020 and then abandoned.

West, who had a fleeting romance with actress Julia Fox and who chained one relationship after another since his separation from Kim Kardashian in January 2021, was already seen with Bianca Censori at a Balenciaga show in May 2022. The couple They married on December 20, 2022, while the dissolution of Ye’s marriage – which is now his legal name – had taken place less than three weeks earlier, on November 30, after almost a year of negotiations. They then decided that they would have joint physical and legal custody of their four children: North, 10 years old; Saint, seven; Chicago, five; and Psalm, four. In addition, he had to pay the businesswoman and reality television star $200,000 a month (an amount similar to the exchange rate in euros at the time) in child support for his children. Of course, in their agreement the two waived spousal support.

For months now, the rapper, winner of 22 Grammys, has kept a low profile, and has barely been seen walking with Censori in Los Angeles and Europe this summer. In these months, neither he nor his wife have given statements. In fact, she has not given interviews at any time, nor has she commented on her wedding. Hardly anything is known about her, and there are few images prior to her relationship with West, although in recent months her way of dressing has changed radically, becoming closer to the tastes of her current husband, who apparently also decides a good part of her clothes. , as was the case with Kim Kardashian.

West is going through a difficult professional and personal moment. In January 2021, his separation from the most famous sister of the Kardashian clan was announced after seven years of marriage and four children together. Last October 2022, the singer, long diagnosed with bipolar disorder, entered a spiral of foolishness and anti-Semitism that cost him, among many things, his lucrative agreement with Adidas. One of the most striking acts that precipitated his fall was holding a surprise fashion show in Paris for his brand Yeezy in which he presented, in addition to wearing it himself, a t-shirt that read White Lives Matter (White lives matter). The slogan is the one used by white supremacists in the United States in response to the anti-racist movement Black Lives Matter (Black lives matter).

After that incident, the rapper, a firm defender of Donald Trump, said in an interview on the podcast Drink Champs that George Floyd died from taking drugs and not from asphyxiation when he was detained by a police officer in 2020. Immediately after all this, the German sports firm would issue a statement announcing the cessation of its creative and commercial relationship with Yeezy, the rapper’s brand, and he was no longer a billionaire.

“One day, my children will thank me for sitting here and not attacking their father when I could,” explained Kim Kardashian about what it meant for her to raise her children with Kanye West, something she described as “fucking difficult” in an interview. from the podcast Angie Martinez IRL on CNN in December. “If they don’t know the things that are said, why would that negative energy infect them? It’s some adult shit they’re not prepared to deal with. When they are, we will have a conversation,” added the businesswoman.

In recent months, West and Censori have been seen together at more events and runway shows. They have spent the summer in Italy, where they have been pursued incessantly by photographers seeking to capture their striking looks. In August during a walk in Florence, West was seen dressed in black from head to toe and without shoes, while Censori wore a T-shirt and some leggings of a very similar color to her skin, so it looked like she was naked. Some citizens accused them of “indecency” and “exhibitionism” and asked that they be banned from entering some establishments. In September, a Venice boat company banned the couple for life, calling their behavior “indecent exposure” when they went out for a ride in one of the company’s water taxis. In the photographs that users captured, the rapper was seen showing her bare buttocks before a group of tourists; In others, he was seen sitting in the back of the taxi with Censori on his lap.