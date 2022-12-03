American rapper Kanye West, who currently goes by the name Ye, has praised Adolf Hitler in an interview published on the far-right blog ‘Infowars’, where he has denied the existence of the Holocaust and made anti-Semitic comments.

West appeared with his face completely covered with a ski mask and his hands covered with gloves in the talk that was broadcast through the digital platforms of the portal, by the announcer and propagator of conspiracy theories Alex Jones.

His statements earned him the rejection of various personalities, including the Israel’s ambassador to the United States, Michael Herzog, who called the conversation between West and Jones “disgusting.”

Kanye West, unleashed

“You’re not Hitler, you’re not a Nazi,” Jones began, to which the rapper replied that he sees “good things” about the dictator.

“All human beings have value to bring to the table, especially Hitler,” West said at another point in the interview.

Later The singer clarified that he is not really that interested in Hitler, but that he considers him “a great guy”, with a “great outfit” and that he was a “great architect”.

Before a commercial break, the presenter Jones told him that he had a fetish for Hitler, to which the artist replied: “I like Hitler.”

“What happened was not a Holocaust, let’s look at the facts about that. Hitler has a lot of positive qualities,” he said. In addition, he denied that the dictator killed six million Jews, because for him “that is factually incorrect.”

5) Alex Jones tried to get him to say otherwise. With each attempt, West claimed more of Hitler. He actually said he was annoyed that the Nazis were linked to evil. Before leaving for publicity, West said, “I love Hitler.”pic.twitter.com/WK3evndfYg – Juan Fran Albert (@JFranAlbert) December 2, 2022

In another moment, the rapper indicated that he does not like the word “evil” next to Nazi: “I like Jewish people, but I also love Nazis.”

His comments have caused astonishment in Israel, a country that was founded in 1948 on a sanctuary for the Jews. There every year Holocaust Day is commemorated to remember the six million Jews murdered at the hands of the Nazis.

“At a time when anti-Semitism (rejection of the peoples of the Middle East) is on the rise, it is alarming that such vile rhetoric is given a platform and legitimized,” said Michael Herzog, Israel’s ambassador to the United States. through his Twitter account.

I am sickened by the conversation that Alex Jones had with avowed antisemites Kanye West and Nick Fuentes. At a time when antisemitism is on the rise, it is alarming that such vile rhetoric is given a platform and legitimized. —Ambassador Michael Herzog (@AmbHerzog) December 1, 2022

Due to the positions of the interpreter of ‘Stronger’, the ambassador considers that it is leading to violence against his people again: “Freedom of expression does not extend to incitement to violence and the demonization of the Jewish community, which faces the highest levels of religiously motivated violence in the US.”

Michael Herzog emphasized that “no society” can accommodate this type of people with “hateful” ideas. “We must all oppose the continuing threat of anti-Semitism,” he said.

We must all stand against the continuing threat of antisemitism. No society can have room for such hateful ideas, no matter who expresses them. —Ambassador Michael Herzog (@AmbHerzog) December 1, 2022

What about West?

Protagonist for years of headlines both for his music, his fashion brand or his personal life as well as for his recurring outbursts, a more unleashed Kanye West who has never set off all the alarms in recent weeks due to a string of racist comments and antisemites.

Those comments have caused the artist to lose millions of dollars in contracts with brands, which have canceled the agreements they had with the rapper.

His Twitter account was suspended after Elon Musk himself, owner of the social network, personally analyzed the case. “I did my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against inciting violence, ”said the magnate.

The artist has a diagnosis of bipolar disorder. Despite all this, he wants to run for the US Presidency again in 2024.

EFE and EL TIEMPO trends

