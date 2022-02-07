kanye-west Y kim kardashian They are in the eye of the storm after a series of publications where they accuse each other.

In the last chapter of this confrontation on social networks, YE (the rapper’s new legal name), revealed that the socialite accused him of beating her.

YOU CAN SEE: Kanye West accuses Kim Kardashian of kidnapping his children

Kanye West lashes out at Kim Kardashian

“Yesterday, Kim accused me of hitting her” he stated in an Instagram entry, made on Sunday the 6th and deleted hours later.

“So let me understand this. I beg to go to my daughters’ party and they accuse me of being high. Then I go to play with my son and take my Akira graphic novels and they accuse me of stealing, “he wrote, referring to what happened at his daughter’s birthday party Chicago.

Kanye West went further and expressed: “These ideas can actually put someone away.” In the following lines he seems to allude to Kim Kardashian’s efforts to obtain the release of 17 prisoners sentenced to life imprisonment for drug-related cases.

“Play like this with the climate in life of black men (sic) is to free them or lock them up. I don’t play with my black kids anymore,” he stated.

6.2.2022 | Kanye West’s post about Kim Kardashian. Photo: Kanye West/Instagram

YOU CAN SEE: Kim Kardashian denounces Kanye West attacks: “He is obsessed”

Kim Kardashian’s phone number

In his following posts, also deleted, Kanye West shared screenshots of text messages, one of them with Larry Jacksonhead of Apple Music content and former assistant to Kim Kardashian, who shared the socialite’s new phone number.

6.2.2022 | Kanye West’s post about Kim Kardashian. Photo: Kanye West/Instagram

Also, the rapper wanted to highlight the initial support he would have received from the KUWTK star’s cousins ​​about his refusal to allow his daughter North to have a TikTok account.

Finally, the interpreter of “Flashing lights” and “Stronger” wrote a statement about his family and that of his ex-partner.

“My father had no money and no public voice when my mother destroyed his relationship and me,” express.

“I do this for all parents on both sides whose children’s future is being unilaterally controlled (…). I gave that family the culture (…). A parent should never have to beg for their child’s location.” concluded.