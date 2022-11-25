Accusations continue against Kanye West. After being fired by Adidas for making anti-Semitic and racist comments, the rapper’s former teammates denounced that he often shared sexually explicit videos and images.

In this sense, workers yeezy They also said that the businessman showed them sexual content from his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Kanye West accused of displaying pornographic content

According to a Rolling Stone interview, Kanye West constantly displayed pornographic images of Kim Kardashian sent to his phone to his employees. “My wife just sent me this,” he said.

“He wasn’t afraid to show explicit images or talk about situations that should be kept private” a source told the magazine.

Likewise, the rapper was accused of also harassing one of the Adidas workers in China.

Adidas cuts ties with Kanye West

As mentioned in previous lines, the sports company Adidas announced that it was ending its contract with Kanye West. The musician’s comments were described as “unacceptable” by the giant German brand.

“Adidas does not tolerate anti-Semitism or any other type of hate speech” , the firm specified in a press release. “Ye’s recent statements and actions are unacceptable, hateful and dangerous,” he added.