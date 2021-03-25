In recent decades, the heritage of the musician and businessman Kanye West has been growing little by little, sometimes by leaps and bounds and in debt, but it has undoubtedly taken an exponential leap into an empire.

It is that the enormous amount of money, fashion brands, power and luxury that rapper Kanye West has amassed throughout his 43 years cannot be defined otherwise. According to a report accessed by the Bloomberg economic portal, West’s fortune today, including their business unions, it would be valued at $ 6.6 billion.

The report to which Bloomberg has had access was prepared by the financial company UBS. There it is collected that it has been mainly two companies that have raised the financial status of West. On one side is Yeezy, the famous brand of sneakers and sports equipment that he founded in 2013 and that has made him rich: it is valued between 2,700 and 3,970 million euros. During the pandemic, sales of this line of sneakers that it has together with the multinational Adidas rose more than 30%, providing it with more than 160 million euros, according to that document, which considers that it is a sector that will continue to grow. On the other, the agreement he made with the fashion firm Gap, for which he designed a clothing line that will hit stores in July and is valued at almost 820 million euros.

West will always maintain control with both companies; In footwear, he signed an exclusive with Adidas for the next five years, while with Gap he closed the deal until 2030.

Kanye West, in the midst of a pandemic, when he was waving his presidential candidacy in the United States. Reuters photo

What’s more, the report reflects that the artist has a liquidity of more than 103 million euros, that his musical catalog is valued at another 93 and that he has investments of more than 1,430 in other businessesAmong them in Skims, the underwear firm launched by his still wife, Kim Kardashian, from which he is separating. The quantitative leap is not bad for a businessman who just five years ago owed, as he himself counted, almost 14 million dollars, and almost 45 years ago, and that he even asked Mark Zuckerberg to invest in his companies through Twitter.

Between Yeezy, Gap, his investments, his music and his personal fortune, the amount of West would touch the 5,600 million euros, which according to media such as New York Post He would equate his fortune with that of Robert F. Smith, a 58-year-old businessman and president of a private equity firm that according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index is worth about 5.9 billion and is the richest black person in the United States. of the richest in the world, the Nigerian businessman Aliko Dangote, 63, with 9,980 million euros.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are in the process of divorce. It remains to be seen how they will distribute their assets. Photo EFE

For Forbes, a publication specialized in calculating the fortunes of the richest, the accounts of Kanye West are not so. According to the magazine, the money that West accumulates would be around a third of this figure, about 1,520 million euros in total, because among others, the Gap valuation cannot be taken into account, since the collection has not even started . They themselves recognize that it is “a great leap” from the almost 1,100 million that they estimated last May, but that it is very far from those 5,580.

Whatever the dizzying numbers, it remains to be seen what will happen to West’s fortune now that he has announced his divorce from his wife for the past seven years, reality star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian. In the last few months since their separation was announced, Kardashian has stayed with her children in California while West has remained at her Wyoming ranch, traveling to Los Angeles to see her children and to continue developing her business.

Both had signed a prenuptial contract, but it is possible that it has become obsolete, because their businesses have grown exponentially since they were married. Until a few weeks ago it was calculated that the union of their fortunes was about 1,800 million euros, 1,100 of West and slightly more than 700 KardashianBut this latest report can change everything. Even modify what the courts dictate a divorce that is seen by chapters and on TV.

Kanye West has contracts with apparel brands such as Gap and Adidas. AP Photo

Sources: Bloomberg

WD