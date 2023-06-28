A new BBC documentary, titled The Trouble with KanYe, which will be broadcast this Wednesday night, it seems that it will be the last nail in the coffin that Ye West himself (Atlanta, 46 years old), formerly known as Kanye West, has been manufacturing for months. In it, his former partner and friend Alex Klein, a technology entrepreneur who collaborated with the rapper on his album Donde 2, accuses West of verbal abuse and, again, anti-Semitism. An anti-Semitism that already cost him his juicy contract with Adidas in October last year.

According to Alex Klein in the documentary, the businessman decided to end the collaboration with West after he entered a spiral of verbal and anti-Semitic violence that cost him his expulsion from social networks such as Twitter and Instagram and the termination of his collaboration with the firm. sports fashion despite the millionaire profits it had brought. At the height of his messages, in December 2022 the rapper posted a tweet with an image showing an intertwined swastika and a Star of David, shortly after stating in an interview on the program Infowars, presented by the American conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who liked the figure of Adolf Hitler: “There are many things I like about Hitler. Lots of things,” West said.

As a result of all that, Klein announced to the rapper his decision to get away from him. Then the businessman found himself involved in a dispute with racist overtones: “Kanye was very angry,” explains Klein in the documentary on the British public channel; “He would say, ‘I want to slap you’ and ‘You’re just like all the other Jews,’ almost enjoying and delighting in how offensive he could be, using these phrases in the hope of hurting me.” Klein claims he asked West if he really thought there was a Jewish plot to arrest him, to which the rapper replied, “Yeah, yeah, I do.”

According to what Klein, who worked with West between 2019 and 2022, now tells, his public anti-Semitic statements are a deliberate political strategy, of which the rapper himself is proud: “He thinks it is his destiny, a destiny chosen by God to become president [de Estados Unidos]. He used the anti-Semitic statements as part of a political strategy and told me that he was trying to do what Trump did in a more intense way. When the documentary’s host, investigative journalist Mobeen Azhar, asks the businessman if West’s plan is to “outdo Trump,” Klein replies: “Exactly, yes.”

Kanye West and his partner, the Australian Bianca Censori, through the streets of Los Angeles on May 13, 2023. Rachpoot (GC Images)

Award-winning journalist Mobeen Azhar, host of the documentary, also travels to Cornerstone Christian Church in California, which Ye West is a frequent visitor. There, he meets a homeless man, who lives in the church parking lot, in his own car, and who claims that the artist asked him to lead his presidential campaign for the 2024 elections: “Everyone said that I was the greatest religious scholar in the room and Kanye began reaching out to me for my opinion on every topic that came up. He called me the Monday before Thanksgiving, and the first thing he said to me was, ‘I want you to be my campaign manager to run for president,’ says the man, who goes by the name of Mark.

The journalist decided to visit the church after seeing a video of the rapper attending one of the masses, hoping to be able to make contact with him, but unaware of Ye’s strong ties to the place. It is the pastor of the church himself, who did not want to be filmed for the documentary, who says that West had bought part of the property and that he had “big plans.” On that same site, the streamer and political commentator Nick Fuentes, identified with the incel movement and a white nationalist who participated in the Charlottesville marches, often organizes political meetings.

It’s hard to look back and pinpoint the exact moment the rapper’s tailspin began, from one of the most highly regarded hip hop artists of his generation to an outcast. A few years ago, West, who in 2019 acknowledged suffering from bipolar disorder, surprised the world by wearing a cap with the slogan Make America Great Again in support of Trump. Shortly after, he announced that he would run for president of the United States. In October 2022, during the show in Paris for his Yeezy brand, Ye himself and some of the models in the show wore a T-shirt with an image of Pope John Paul II on the front and, on the back, the phrase White Lives Matter, a slogan used by white supremacists in response to the anti-racist Black Lives Matter movement. Some of the attendees, like Jaden Smith or the fashion editor Lynette Nylander, left. In December 2022, she began tweeting anti-Semitic messages on social networks, which is why her profiles were blocked, and she began to lose her juicy advertising contracts. In April of this same year, two former teachers from his private school, Donda Academy, sued the designer, the educational center and the management for racial discrimination and unfair dismissal and revealed numerous details of his controversial Christian school: “They wanted to suppress a lot of historical information ”, revealed one of the teachers at the center, “they did not want the students to know parts of the black or Asian history in our country. The Holocaust was also omitted from the school curriculum. Perhaps this new documentary will put an end to his story.