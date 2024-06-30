Kanye West is in Moscow and Russia goes haywire. The American rapper arrives in the Russian capital and the buzz begins: “Kanye will perform in concert at the Luzhniki Stadium,” announces producer Yana Rudkovskaya. The news has mysterious overtones: when is the concert scheduled? In three days, maybe a week, no one knows. Maybe July 8, perhaps with Vladimir Putin in the audience. Meanwhile, tickets appear on sale online at astronomical prices. There is no date, but it doesn’t matter: there is a rush to get a ticket. The news becomes a sensitive topic for the Tass agency too, which has to intervene to stem the fake news. Kanye West is in Moscow, yes. He is on a private visit and is in the company of the stylist Gosha Rubchinsky. The Ria Novosti agency has identified the restaurant where the rapper is having lunch with the stylist: outside, dozens of people waiting for an ‘appearance’.

The concert, however, is a total invention: at the Luzhniki stadium, an 80,000-seat facility, they know nothing about it. The organization that manages events in the stadium brings down the curtain: Kanye will not hold any concerts.