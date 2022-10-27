Not a day passed since Adidas announced in a statement that it had ended its collaboration with Kanye West (that is, that it ceases to produce the Yeezy brand) when the artist began to look for a replacement ‘in his own way’: According to CNN last night, Ye showed up at the Skechers Los Angeles offices “unannounced and uninvited” and began recording facility staff until two members of security escorted him out. Shortly after, the sneaker brand issued a statement in which it made clear her intention to have nothing to do with West: “We condemn his comments and do not accept any type of hate speech. In addition, to emphasize again that he has presented himself without having been invited ».

Following the Adidas announcement, the sports giant’s stock fell 6%. The collaboration between Adidas and Kanye West reported to the German company no less than 8% of sales in footwear. In 2020, Yeezy (which includes clothing and sneakers) reached a turnover of 1,800 million euros. Hence, the brand thought a lot about what to do with West after the escalation of anti-Semitic, proTrump and even racist attitudes that the rapper has starred in this last month. But he decided to do it due to pressure from tens of thousands of network users. West went on to say that “Adidas would never fire him no matter how many comments he made.” It has not been so, and According to Forbes yesterday, the rapper is no longer, as he used to say, “the richest black man in America.” Without Gap, without Adidas and without Balenciaga, his fortune has ‘collapsed’ to 400 million euros. And of these, he can lose half, because the family of George Floyd, killed by the police in 2020, an event that started the movement black lives matter, has denounced Kanye for defamation and asks for compensation of 250 million. The rapper went so far as to say in a recent interview that Floyd died “from the effects of fentanyl.”

In September, Ye announced in his instagram that the directors of Adidas were “profiting from him” after announcing that he had sued Gap for breach of contract (according to him, they had broken the promise to open stores in his name and how his intention to sell his collections to the whole world did not was being fulfilled because, despite selling out in a matter of hours, prices were high). But it was not clear in what terms the relationship with the sports banner remained. Shortly after, a video was leaked in which, supposedly, West forced brand managers to watch a porn movie on your phone during a meeting.

Since he unveiled the ‘White Lives Matter’ T-shirt at his show three weeks ago, the controversy surrounding Ye has grown exponentially every day. First there were the insults through Instagram of the artist, formerly known as Kanye West, to, among others, the stylist Gabriella Karefah Johnson or the founder of Supreme, Treamine Emory. West even published a private conversation between the two in which the rapper accused the designer of having sold out to the system and even taking advantage of the death of Virgil Abloh, a friend of both. But the worst would come days later, when Ye told Puff Daddy (he reposted the private conversation) that had been sold “to the Jews” and it was they who had sent him to threaten him. Instagram canceled his account and he went to Twitter, where he wrote that he couldn’t be anti-Semitic because many blacks were Jewish, but that they “threatened anyone who opposed his agenda.” He also had his account cancelled.

A couple of days earlier, Ye, who invited Candace Owens, a pro-Trump commentator of African descent, to the parade (and with whom he attended the premiere of a documentary days later that, according to them, dismantles the black lives matter movement), gave an exclusive interview to Fox (how could it be otherwise) arguing that the T-shirt in question was a “pro-life” message. Half of the deaths of blacks in the United States come from abortion.

He also commented that he received death threats when he was seen with Donald Trump wearing a ‘make america great again’ cap and was compared with David in front of Goliath, arguing that “he has a direct connection with God”. Hours later, The Washington Post claimed that there were cut parts of that interview, in which West claimed things like professional actors breaking into the house he shared with Kim Kardashian to “pervert their children.” However, his interviewer, Tucker Carlson, famous for his xenophobic proclamations and his unconditional support for Trump, veiledly argues in the video that West is right: “Is he crazy or not? Judge for yourselves », he proclaims at the beginning. Hours after that interview it was announced that West had bought Parlerthe controversial far-right social network that was removed from the digital stores of Google and Apple after the capture of the Capitol.

Last Friday, Balenciaga issued a statement in which he claimed to have severed any kind of relationship with Ye. A decision that has taken three weeks to arrive, but that ended up arriving, despite the fact that the ties that unite the rapper with Demna, artistic director of the brand, come from afar (he was one of the main supporters of the Georgian creative when he created the cult firm Vetements and Demna has been in charge, among others, of the artistic direction of their latest album, donda). In this spiral of hate starring the rapper, there was also room for the artist Eliza Douglas, muse and model of Balenciaga, whom Kanye called on his social networks “Demna’s high school girlfriend” referring to the fact that now the designer preferred him to the. Now the image of West opening the Balenciaga show on October 1 has been removed from the platforms. “Balenciaga no longer has a relationship with the artist and does not plan to collaborate with him in the future” was the brief statement published by Kering, the holding company that owns the brand.