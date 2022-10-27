Employees at footwear company Skechers escorted rapper, fashion designer and entrepreneur Kanye West out of the company’s Los Angeles corporate office after an unscheduled visit to the company’s office without an invitation. This became known on Wednesday, October 26.

“Kanye West, also known as Ye, arrived unannounced and uninvited at one of the Skechers corporate offices in Los Angeles. Given that Ye was involved in unauthorized filming, the two Skechers administrators escorted him and his entourage out of the building after a brief conversation,” reads the press release companies.

Skechers emphasized that they do not intend and do not plan to cooperate with West. “We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate anti-Semitism or any other form of hate speech,” the company added.

Earlier, on October 25, German sportswear manufacturer Adidas announced that it would terminate the contract with Kanye West amid recent scandals surrounding the artist’s statements.

In particular, West made several anti-Semitic posts on Instagram (belongs to the Meta organization, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation) and Twitter. He posted a screenshot of the correspondence with the rapper P. Diddy, where he accused him of being controlled by the Jewish lobby. Ye added that Jews generally control the government, media and banks.

After the split with Adidas, West’s net worth dropped from $2 billion to $400 million.