The prototype of the first sneakers in the Yeezy line, designed by singer Kanye West and Mark Smith for Nike, will go on sale for a price of more than a million dollars at the auction house Sotheby’s.

West debuted this shoe during her 2008 Grammy Awards performance, while performing her songs “Hey Mama” and “Stronger.” According to the auction house, they are “ the most valuable athletic shoes ever brought to market ”.

The Nike Air Yeezy 1 Prototypes are made of black leather, have a Yeezy strap, and the brand’s ye-shaped medallion is pink. They were first sold at a charity auction, but now New York collector Ryan Chang is putting them up for sale..

For Brahm Wachter, director of streetwear and modern collectibles at Sotheby’s, the sneakers are a Yeezy icon, helping the development of the franchise. Thanks to its success it became one of the most important footwear in history, and has produced around $ 1.7 billion in sales in 2020.

Over the past few years, slippers have become as coveted collectibles as traditional pieces of art or jewelry.

Sotheby’s organized its first shoe auction in 2019. At that time, it was possible to sell a pair of 1985 Air Jordan 1s used by basketball player Michael Jordan at a price of $ 560,000. The most expensive in history are believed to have been adorned with diamonds and sapphires, and their value was $ 4 million.