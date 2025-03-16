The American rapper and producer Kanye Westknown as Ye, has denounced this Saturday that The “Kardashian mafia”, In reference to his ex -wife’s family, Kim Kardashian is preventing him from raising his children.

“I don’t want to ‘see’ my children, I need to raise them,” he said in his X profile, before Twitter, where he has stressed that you must have a voice about which school they are goingwho are their friends, in which houses they stay to sleep or if their daughters carry lipsticks and they get perfume.

Those rights, everything has pointed out in a message in capital letters, have been denied “by the Kardashian, Hulu, Disney mafia and a larger agenda than Use black children selectively raised as platforms to influence black people. “

According to People magazine in 2020 With a bipolarity disorder.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian They started out in 2011 After years of friendship. They married in 2014, divorced in 2022 and have four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. People stood out in the middle of January that although in the divorce agreement they decided the Physical and legal custody Joint of his two daughters and two sons, Kardashian is the main caretaker of these.