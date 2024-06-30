Rapper Kanye West confirmed his visit to Moscow. Singer greeted Russians on their page on the social network VKontakte.

The rapper wrote “Hello, Moscow” to please his fans and Muscovites.

Earlier, scammers began selling tickets to West’s concert in Moscow. Advertisements for ticket sales began to appear online after news of the rapper’s arrival in Russia. Information about the musician’s possible performance in Moscow appeared back in May. Some sources believed that the concert would take place on June 8, the artist’s birthday. Later this information was denied.