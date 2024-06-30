Kanye West flew to Moscow for Gosha Rubchinsky’s birthday

American rapper Kanye West arrived in Russia. According to journalists and bloggers, the musician came to the birthday of designer Gosha Rubchinsky, who turned 40 years old. A number of media outlets reported about the rapper’s possible concert in Moscow, but this data is currently not confirmed.

Kanye West flew to Moscow on a private jet

Magazine “Moskvichka” reported, that the rapper’s private plane landed on Saturday, June 29, at Vnukovo-3. The artist came to the birthday of the chief designer of his Yeezy brand, Gosha Rubchinsky.

It is reported that the holiday was celebrated at the Beluga restaurant. The company was treated to black caviar, vodka and Russian cuisine. Only relatives and close friends of the designer were present at the banquet. “Kanye, as a great connoisseur of our culture, was delighted,” the message says.

Photo: Ashley Landis/AP

Representatives of Rubchinsky said that the friends will take a walk around Moscow, then move to a location closed from prying eyes. Kanye West’s manager Joseph JJ Cassier refused to comment on the rapper’s arrival in the Russian capital.

Rapper to look at venues for future concert in Moscow

Producer Yana Rudkovskaya was one of the first to report the American artist’s arrival. “Fingers crossed for a show at Luzhniki in the future!” she wrote. Journalist Ksenia Sobchak said that she personally spoke with Rubchinskiy and confirmed the information that Kanye West came to Moscow for his birthday.

Sobchak also said that tomorrow the musician will go to look at the concert venues, but there will be no concert on these days – it is a private visit.

Luzhniki reported that the information about the American artist’s concert in Moscow “is most likely fake.” Rubchinsky’s representative also said that a show in Russia is not currently expected.

Information about Kanye West’s performance in Moscow also appeared in May. It was assumed that the artist would perform in Russia on June 8, his birthday. However, this information was later denied. The founder of the TCI concert agency, Eduard Ratnikov, noted that such negotiations were held, but the cost turned out to be too high – at least five million dollars.