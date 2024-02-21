Kanye West, a well-known Inter fan and world-famous rapper, originally from Chicago, attended the Champions League match against Atletico Madrid at San Siro, accompanied by his wife Bianca Censori. Characterized by his unmistakable style, similar to the one shown off at the Super Bowl, he wanted to pay homage to the Nerazzurri team in his latest album “Vultures 1”, collaborating with Ty Dolla Sign. In “Vultures 1”, made together with Ty Dolla Sign, Kanye West included choirs specially sung by 200 fans of the Nerazzurri's Curva Nord in two songs, “Stars” and “Carnival”.

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's album “Vultures 1” captured considerable attention in its initial phase of release. Initially expected to sell around 140,000 units in its first week, estimates call for the album to top 150,000 units, aiming for a No. 1 debut. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart despite having less than a full week of availability. These figures are quite remarkable considering that the album's release faced several distribution issues, including temporary removals from streaming platforms like Apple Music due to various distribution challenges. The album marks Kanye West's first independent release since the end of his deal with Def Jam, and if successful, it would be his 11th No. 1 album.