According to Variety magazine, the singers Billie eilish Y Kanye west will headline the next edition of the Coachella festival, Saturday and Sunday nights, respectively. Swedish House Mafia will also be featured, although it is unclear if the group will be in the third main artist category of the event.

This would not be the first appearance of both musicians. The rapper has already headlined the festival in 2011 and Eilish put on a great performance in 2019, becoming the youngest artist to headline the Coachella lineup.

The meeting is scheduled for the weekends of April 15-17 and April 22-24, 2022, at the Empire Polo Ground club in Indio, California. It is worth mentioning that the tickets are already sold out.

However, the increase in infections due to the omicron variant and the postponement of the Grammy Awards this week has made netizens wonder if the festival will take place in April or will it be postponed, for the fifth time.

Kanye West and Billie Eilish will headline Coachella 2022. Photo: Twitter BC Charts

Recall that the artists were chosen after Travis Scott was removed from the project. The decision was made after the unfortunate events at the Astroworld festival in November.

Kanye West buys a house in Kim Kardashian’s neighborhood

Fans of the Kardashian clan were astonished to learn that the rapper has bought a property located in front of the businesswoman’s mansion, where she lives with her four children.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Kanye West invested $ 4.5 million for the new facility. This measures approximately 340 square meters. It has five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a pool and a stable for horses. The interior requires renovations.

Something that also surprised the public is that Kanye paid $ 421,000 more than the property owners were asking for. This ensured that no one else gives a better offer.

Kanye West’s real estate purchase confirmed. Photo: Twitter XXL Magazine

Billie Eilish revealed she had COVID-19

In an interview for the Howard Stern show, the singer of “Happier than ever” highlighted the importance of vaccines to combat the coronavirus and how it saved him from dying. The artist confirmed that, in August of the year, she was infected with the virus and was grateful for having had the two doses.

“Let it be clear that I am fine thanks to the vaccine. I think if I hadn’t been vaccinated, I would have died. I felt horrible, ”said Billie Eilish, who has been battling the virus for two months.