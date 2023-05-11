Friday, May 12, 2023
Kanye West | Adidas is selling part of the product inventory of the Yeezy brand

May 11, 2023
in World Europe
Kanye West | Adidas is selling part of the product inventory of the Yeezy brand

The German company donates the funds received from the sale of the discontinued brand’s products to charity.

German sportswear manufacturer Adidas is selling most of the product inventory of the dented Yeezy brand and donating the proceeds from the sale to charity to international organizations.

According to Reuters, the sale was announced by the CEO of Adidas Bjorn Gulden on Thursday at the company’s annual general meeting in Germany.

Adidas collaborated with the American hip hop artist in the design of Yeezy products Kanye West’s with.

Adidas stopped making Yeezy products and collaborating with West, officially known as Ye, in October of last year after he made anti-Semitic comments.

CEO Gulden said at the general meeting that “burning products is not a solution”.

Adidas has 1.2 billion euros worth of Yeezy products in stock. The value of the products has risen rapidly since Adidas’ decision to end production. According to Reuters, the value of some products has more than doubled.

