Amid the rumors of divorce between Kanye West and Bianca Censori after his controversial appearance on the red carpet of the Grammy Awards, the rapper has recovered his X account (formerly Twitter) and has dedicated a message through his social networks congratulating her for her new project: «I am very proud of My wife for starring in his first feature film directed by Vanessa Beecroft and produced by me. They are called ‘Bianca’, ”he wrote.

Ye is clear: to placate rumors of crisis in their marriage that arose after being expelled from the Grammy, where the architect posed with a completely transparent dress and the speculations about which the singer would have forced her to dress like this.

But not everything is there. The interpreter of ‘Carnival’ has been in the media focus for weeks for the controversial tweets he has published about what happened and ensure that he has “dominance” over his partner: “I have dominion over my wife. This is not shit ‘woke’ feminist. He is with a billionaire, why he was going to listen to you, stupid poor, ”you could read.

In addition to ruling on that subject, the singer also ignited all the alarms when talking about other controversial issues and publicly admit: “I am Nazi.” It should be noted that, in 2022, he was accused of anti -Semitism for one of his workers. «I love Hitler. Now what, dogs? “He published and finally added that:” I am racist. Stereotypes exist for a reason and are all real ». After these statements, his X account was disabled.









Now, with the account again, the rapper published and then deleted a series of tweets that caused great outrage among Internet users, since he referred offensively to his ex -assistant, Lauren Piscottawho denounced him in 2024 for sexual harassment and unjustified dismissal. «For anyone who [alguna vez] I want to try to extort me, they will run out of money before me, “he wrote and added:” Where the hell is Lauren Pisciotta now? That bitch tried and failed and his lawyers left her ».

Far from stopping, West continued with personal attacks: «They know why I never fooked to Lauren Pisciotta! Because it smelled weird and half of the NBA can attest to that, ”he added. “Lauren, if you are out there, I give you advice: freeze your ovules because nobody loves them,” he culminated.

After these publications, several Internet users have described their statements as misogynistic and offensive, which is why they did not hesitate to raise their voice to attack against the rapper, who for several weeks has remained in the public eye for their controversial tweets.