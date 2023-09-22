For some time now, social networks and Netflix have become expert platforms in making visible some behaviors that we did not know how to verbalize even if we had experienced them. An example: when at the beginning of last year, Netflix released The Tinder scammer, a documentary that tells the story of a serial scammer, a term that had been circulating on the internet for a few weeks reappeared. We talk about love bombing, or love bombing, a concept that emerged when the details of the first date between Julia Fox and Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) became known. This concept actually dates back to the 1970s and is associated with the Unification Church (considered a cult), which implemented tactics of excessive flattery and admiration to recruit more people. Now, pop culture and the digital debate have taken it upon themselves to transfer it to the field of relationships.

While The Tinder scammer He entertained his victims with flattery, luxury trips and high-end gifts, the rapper gave Julia Fox countless gifts on their first date. looks with which to renew your wardrobe. As if that were not enough, when they had barely been in a relationship for a month, he gave the actress and each of her friends a Birkin bag to celebrate the Italian-American woman’s birthday. “At first I experienced it as a fairy tale, but now, with distance, I realize that it was a clear case love bombing. If it’s too good to seem true, chances are it’s not that good,” the performer said on her podcast, Forbidden Fruitsin which another of Ye’s ex-partners, Amber Rose, agreed with her in stating that this behavior is common for Ye, an expert in achieving, they both claim, that a “no” becomes a “yes” through gifts and attention.

Rose agreed to be the rapper’s date to attend the Grammys, but since she was only in Los Angeles for a photo shoot, she had nothing to wear. Of course, Ye took her shopping in a true display of wealth and generosity. “I started crying in the store, because having been poor all my life, that moment pretty woman “It left me stunned,” the model explained.

When romance is a bomb

But how do you differentiate someone who is romantic, dedicated and truly in love from someone suspected of carrying out love bombing? Montse Cazcarra, general health psychologist expert in self-esteem, secure relationships and well-being, highlights the importance of differentiating the love bombing of everything that moves inside us in the phase of falling in love. “During that period, chemistry invades us and we want to spend more time with that person we are getting to know. We think about her almost obsessively, we make proactive efforts to try to increase our interactions and time spent together. We idealize the other by minimizing their flaws and underlining their virtues and we feel naturally connected,” she says. Although it is difficult to differentiate the hopeless romantic from the love bomberRocío Moñino, psychologist and sexologist at VivelaVita, assures that the key lies in being suspicious the moment you perceive an exaggeration of flattery or gifts on occasions that are not appropriate.

“Even if you like them, you have to pay attention to whether they fit when you meet the other person. Surely there is not yet enough confidence or knowledge to have so many details. It is important to be prudent and protect ourselves.” He also warns that love bombing happens progressively, studied and without pressure. “Then the period of intermittency will come. Thus, the victim’s brain will want the reward that was previously produced and therefore, it will remain there. It is necessary that we establish healthy boundaries when we are getting to know someone so that we do not fall into this type of manipulation that is so difficult to get out of,” she warns.

The bombing in flames

The love bombing is again present thanks to the success of the series The body on fire, a fiction based on the murder of less than two local agents in Barcelona in which Úrsula Corberó plays Rosa Peral which, according to psychologist Lara Ferreiro, is a clear case of love and sexual bombing. “More than promising men eternal love, what it did was launch a sexual bombardment. It is a powerful tool to manipulate someone through overattention and is phase one of an abusive relationship. These types of people, who project a lot of self-confidence and are very ambitious, make the other person get trapped, because they are experts in saying what their partner wants to hear, which is why the victim secretes oxytocin. Then the emotional anesthesia begins and phase two comes into play, in which the victim is manipulated and nullified until entering the third phase, in which he is instrumentalized,” says the author of Addicted to an asshole.

When the love bomber He takes off the mask, sets in motion his true way of functioning within the couple, and other phases arrive, some with names that have also been popular in recent years: manipulation or gaslighting. “You can also bet on ignoring, fierce criticism and contempt, thus entering the devaluation phase. Devaluation and idealization will alternate throughout the relationship until discarding occurs,” says Cazcarra, author of Healthy love, good lovewhich with its words perfectly portrays what happens in the Netflix series, in which after the men are instrumentalized and Peral has obtained what he wants from them, he separates them.

Ana Lombardía, psychologist and sexologist specialized in sexuality and affectivity, sexual and couples therapy, remembers that in cases of love bombing, signs of love usually appear on the first dates and can be exaggerated and hasty. “There is usually no reflection or justification about them. Furthermore, they tend to be intermittent in nature, intentionally withdrawing from time to time. This makes the person suffering from love bombing Fight to preserve these exceptional displays of affection and give them a very high value.

Emergency exit

All the experts consulted agree that abandoning this type of toxic relationship is not easy and draws a simile with drug addiction, because after having experienced attention and overwhelming affection, getting away from those sensations is complicated. “It is essential to keep space with ourselves, with our friends and with our family. This way we can talk to trusted people, tell them what is happening, talk about the strange behaviors that we notice with our relationship and share the reality that we see. We must observe our emotions when the other person is not present and give them the importance they have. Knowledge of this type of relationships and knowing that anyone can fall into them is key to being aware if we end up in that situation. Seeking professional help can be one of the best tools to understand and manage it,” concludes Rocío Moñino.

