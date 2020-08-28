Highlights: Kanyakumari Lok Sabha MP H. Vasanthakumar died from Corona on Friday evening

H. Vasanthakumar was undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital, Chennai since 10 August

PM Narendra Modi condoles the death of H. Vasantkumar, Congress also expressed condolences

Chennai

H. Vasanthakumar, acting president of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee and MP from Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat, died on Friday evening due to Corona. Vasanthakumar, 70, was undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital in Chennai after being infected with corona. Expressing grief over his death, PM Narendra Modi has shared his picture with him on Twitter.

In his condolence message, PM Narendra Modi wrote, ‘I am sad to hear the news of the demise of Lok Sabha MP H. Vasanthakumar ji. He has a special contribution in the field of trade and social service. Whenever I spoke to him, I closely watched his passion for the development of Tamil Nadu. My condolences to his family and supporters. om Shanti.’

PM Modi’s tweet

Congress party also expressed condolences

At the same time, the Congress party has also expressed its condolences, expressing grief over the death of Vasantkumar. The Congress party wrote on its official Twitter handle, “We are saddened by the untimely demise of H. Vasanthakumar, a staunch Congressman and true parliamentarian.” All Congress party workers and their supporters will miss them. We pray for his family in this hour of grief.

Congress party also expressed grief

Was admitted to Apollo Hospital on August 10

According to the information, H. Vasanthakumar was admitted to the Apollo Hospital in Chennai on 10 August. Later his condition became critical and he also suffered from pneumonia. He was put on ventilator after Vasantkumar’s health deteriorated. Vasantkumar is survived by his wife and son Vijay Vasant. Vasantkumar’s wife is also undergoing treatment due to corona.

Vasantkumar, MLA from Nanguneri and MP from Kanyakumari

Born in Kanyakumari on 14 April 1950, Vasantkumar became an MLA from Nanguneri seat in Tamil Nadu in 2006. He then lost the assembly elections in 2011. In 2014, he was nominated from Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat, but there he lost to BJP leader P. Radhakrishnan. In 2016, Vasantkumar again became an MLA from Nanguneri and again in 2019 he became an MP from Kanyakumari.