A Champions League semi-final leaves many proper names. But in any list that is made of this tie, the one of Kanté. From his recital in Valdebebas to his show in the two goals of Chelsa.

The french left a great oriented control that left Nacho out of the play and with impressive speed he reached the divided ball before Casemiro. It was the prelude to Havertz’s shot and Werner’s goal in the rebound. Repeated another spectacular action at 2-0.