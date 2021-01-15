Russian director Kantemir Balagov will direct the pilot episode of the HBO series The Last of Us, based on the computer game of the same name.

“I am happy that Craig Mazin and HBO chose me for this role, it is a great honor and a huge responsibility, both to the audience and to the millions, like me, fans of the game,” the press service of the company quotes him as saying. Non-Stop Production “, which was engaged in the production of Balagov’s painting” Dylda “.

The director expressed the hope that the experience of working on a large international series will be as useful as possible and will help in working on future projects. He also said that he plans to make a film about life in Kabardino-Balkaria.

The Last of Us is written and produced by Craig Mazin, best known for writing and producing the HBO miniseries Chernobyl. The film is set in a post-apocalyptic future in the former United States, twenty years after a global pandemic caused by a dangerous virus. The game of the same name was released in 2013 for the PlayStation console.

Kantemir Balagov graduated from the director’s workshop of A.N. Sokurov at the Kabardino-Balkarian State University. His debut feature film was the Tightness. The second work of the director was the picture “Dilda”. In the official competitive program “Unusual View” of the 72nd Cannes International Film Festival, where the film received the Best Director prize and the FIPRESCI prize of the International Film Press Federation. In addition, he was shortlisted for the Oscar for Best Foreign Film.