Another renowned player who will pack his bags this summer and head to Saudi Arabia. Ngolo Kanté will no longer be part of Chelsea and will play next season at Al Ittihad, a club that recently signed former Real Madrid player Karim Benzema. Thus, more reinforcements arrive for the team that has passed over Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr this season, finishing first.
Whoever was world champion in 2018 with France ends his stay in English football after playing for Leicester and Chelsea in a move that once again breaks economic records. This was reported by Fabrizio Romano and the AFP, the French player arrives in the Middle East earning 100 million per season in a two-year contract with an option for a third year. He also has the image and commercial rights.
Since the 2021/22 season, the French midfielder has had bad luck with injuries and has been chaining one after another. In recent years, a total of 54 games have been lost, so that may be one of the factors that led him to decide to step aside in top-level football and head towards Saudi football, apart from the million-dollar offer that you have received.
The Arab club that Ngolo Kanté joins, Al Ittihad, has familiar faces from the Spanish league championship, the squad will be led by Nuno Espirito Santos, former Valencia coach and will also share a dressing room with his countryman Karim Benzema and Helder Costa, another former from Valencia and Benfica. Also in the squad of the team that won the Saudi league last season is the Brazilian goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe, Igor Coronado and Abderrazak Hamdallah, the international with the Morocco team who has managed to score 21 goals this season.
