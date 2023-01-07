N’Golo Kanté’s career is in a complex period. The Frenchman’s excellent sporting conditions when it comes to recovering and distributing balls is no secret to anyone, he also has a physical bellows, a resistance to traveling the field back and forth that few professionals can boast. However, this may be the worst season for him since he sparked Leicester’s Premier League title.
The Frenchman has been injured practically since the first weeks of the start of this season, his absence has been a blow to Chelsea’s actions. In addition, his future generates uncertainty, since today the Frenchman only has a 6-month contract with the London team and as we have reported in 90min, he has defined his continuity with two projects, a renewal with Chelsea or being the replacement for Busquets in the Barcelona.
Sport informs that the Frenchman already has a strong renewal offer on his table from Chelsea, however, N’Golo is interested in a change of scenery, which is why for the moment he refuses to sign and asks Barcelona for a little more of speed in the negotiation, because the culés are by others his priority. Unfortunately for the world champion in 2018, the Catalans do not trust his current physical condition and that is why they have prolonged the negotiation as long as possible and it seems that the offer that Kanté is expecting from Joan Laporta will not arrive soon. which could cause its renewal.
