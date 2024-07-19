Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

It seems that the Frenchman N’Golo Kante, 33, the midfielder of the Saudi Federation, is on his way to return to Europe again, specifically the English Premier League, as the British newspaper “The Guardian” revealed that West Ham United hopes to sign him this summer, after his remarkable brilliance with the “Roosters” team in the European Nations Cup “Euro 2024”, which was recently held in Germany, and ended with Spain winning the title.

The newspaper said that the Hammers officials have already begun negotiations with the Saudi Federation officials to obtain the services of Kante, whose contract extends until the summer of 2026. Despite the departure of Kante, the former Chelsea and Leicester City player, to the Saudi League, this did not prevent Didier Deschamps, the coach of the French national team, from choosing him for the team roster participating in the Euro, to benefit from his great international experience, in addition to the fact that he followed him in the Saudi League, and was convinced of his high performance and great physical fitness level, and he did not let him down in the tournament, but rather shone, and won the title of Man of the Match twice, and proved beyond doubt that he is capable of playing at the highest professional level.

The newspaper added that Kante, the world champion who won the 2018 World Cup in Russia, is open to the idea of ​​returning to England, after the seven years he spent with Chelsea, and a year before that with Leicester City.

The newspaper pointed out that there is a quasi-agreement between the English and Saudi sides to complete this deal, which is estimated at about 24 million euros, and that the Spanish Julen Lopetegui, the new coach of West Ham, requested him by name because he knows him well, as he wanted to include him in Real Madrid, during the short period in which he coached “Los Blancos”.

Kante is a teammate of his compatriot Karim Benzema at the club, and the team was recently coached by his compatriot Laurent Blanc, the former coach of Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Lyonnais.

Kante’s level declined during the last year he played with Chelsea, as he was injured more than once.