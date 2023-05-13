The football year in Europe is coming to an end and this is great news for Chelsea, which has signed one of its worst seasons in the club’s history, at least in this century. The team was exhibited at a continental level and in England not only will they not win anything, but they have also finished the year looking closer to the relegation zone than the middle of the table and as if that were not enough, they will not play European competition the following year.
Once again, the team will be one of the great protagonists of the market, as they expect to close a rain of signings. Although for this they must first release several of the men who are active today within the squad, this with the aim of balancing finances. One of the men on the possible starting list is the Frenchman Ngoló, Kanté, who is ending his contract and has not yet renewed it, but makes it clear that his desire is to continue at Stamford Bridge and rebuild the team.
“I want to be part of Chelsea’s future. I want to stay, of course. It’s an exciting project. Unfortunately, this season we haven’t been at the level, but we want to go down the path of success, to win titles. I hope the club returns to fight. Let’s see where I am, I hope it’s here. The purpose of the operation was to come back better. I feel good, I hope it continues like this. During the last few weeks I have felt good. I hope I can continue for the rest of the season and I hope that the most difficult thing is behind us and I can forget it.”
– Ngolo Kante
