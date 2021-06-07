Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The name of the French international star, N’Golo Kante, is often mentioned as one of the most prominent midfielders not only in Europe but in the whole world, and he has tremendous capabilities in defense and attack, whether with his English club Chelsea or his country. At the “Roosters” camp in Clairefontaine, and before the start of the European Nations Cup “Euro 2020”, Kante spoke during a press conference about the reasons for his popularity and his image as a full-fledged football player, the role he plays on the field, the Golden Ball and his chances of winning it, and the impact of the coach. German Thomas Tuchel in the development of his performance, and whether he is considering leaving Chelsea, his current club, and many other issues.

At the beginning, Kante said: I like to be a normal person on and off the field, and do my best to make football fans happy, because that makes me happy too.. I’m just a midfielder in a team with a lot of quality players, and I couldn’t consider myself better. than anyone, or more intelligent or sympathetic, but I like understanding with my colleagues, and I make sure that my relationship is good with people, even those I meet by chance on the street.

In response to a question about his positioning on the field and the roles he plays, Kante said: With Didier Deschamps, we played in two different ways in the qualifying matches for this tournament. Sometimes I was more concentrated in the midfield with more inclination to defend, and at other times I was assigned offensive tasks, and to be honest I feel I’m better when I’m free enough to go behind the attackers, but I also enjoy my primary position as a defensive midfielder who is able to get the balls off opponents.

In response to a question about the development of his performance this season in particular, Kante, the world champion crowned with his country in the World Cup in Russia, said: It was a difficult year and witnessed at its beginning complex periods in which we did not achieve good results with the two Chelsea teams, but with the arrival of the German Tuchel, many things changed, and he gave me a lot. From the keys on the field, I became more free and improved a lot and improved my ball.

Kanté talked about the Ballon d’Or and his chances of winning it. He said: I look at this award very cautiously. We as a team finished the season very well, by winning the Champions League and joining the “Top Four” in the English Premier League, but I do not. I put the golden ball in front of my eyes and do not control my thoughts, but I focus more on the team’s collective goals, whether with the Blues or with the Roosters.

“I don’t think now is the time to talk about the Ballon d’Or, we are still in the middle of the year and there are a lot of matches in the next six months, whether with club or national team, so it is not worth saying that I deserve it today.”

He continued, “There were some years in which I was in the top ten, and this made me very happy, but winning it is another story… In any case, it is an individual reward for the players and the culmination of a whole season’s effort, and those who got it before, achieved great things with their clubs and countries.”

On the prospects of his departure from Chelsea, N’Golo Kante, born on March 29, 1991 (30 years old), said: I have spent 5 years with Chelsea and lived great moments, and I hope to live more of them with the Blues, and I still have two years in my contract, and I feel comfortable in this club and no Something disturbed me. Kante concluded his long press conference, stressing that all his focus is currently on the Euro Championship and he and his colleagues are eagerly looking forward to winning it, to compensate for its loss at the hands of Portugal in its previous edition in France in 2016.