Paris (Reuters)

The French Football Federation said N’Golo Kante will return to Chelsea, after suffering a hamstring injury with the national team.

The 29-year-old felt pain towards the end in France’s 1-1 draw with Ukraine in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Kante was examined, and a minor injury was confirmed, and he will miss the matches between Kazakhstan and Bosnia on Sunday and Wednesday.

In a statement, the French Federation indicated that coach Didier Deschamps had decided to return Kante to Chelsea, after consulting the medical staff.

“No substitute will join Kante,” the French federation added. “The group of 25 players will travel to Kazakhstan.”

Kante was in the starting line-up in four of Chelsea’s last five league matches.