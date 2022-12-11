FC Barcelona is very serious with N’golo Kanté. The Chelsea footballer, who has suffered a severe injury this season, is considering not renewing with the London team, after six years full of successes. The player became a key piece of the blues but now he would be willing to look for new challenges and FC Barcelona would receive him with open arms.
As of January he could sign with any team and sources close to the Blaugrana club report that the contract would already be ready for him to sign. The Catalans want Kanté to land in Barcelona to become the team’s defensive pivot, which would allow Barça to be a much more solid team with better pressure capacity.
For now, everything seems to indicate that this agreement could take place, although we must be attentive to the latest movements. There are teams like PSG interested in the French international footballer, who are willing to do anything when they want a player. Besides, we must remember the animosity of the Parisians by the blaugranas, what would do that the negotiations could be more complicated.
At the moment there are no reasons to be pessimistic, but that is why FC Barcelona wants to go ahead and close the deal as soon as possible. The player would sign for three seasons, and due to the complicated situation of the Catalans, his salary would be largely subject to compliance with certain variables such as the number of minutes played and performance on the pitch.
