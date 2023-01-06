The future of N’Golo Kanté remains up in the air. The French midfielder, who has been injured practically all season, has less than 6 months left on his contract with Chelsea. This means that he is in a position to negotiate his future as a free agent for the summer market and although the Frenchman has different routes to follow his career, he has not made a decision today.
In 90min we have informed that the team that has already put numbers on the table is Al-Nassr, a club willing to break the savings fund in order to take the world champion. However, throughout his brilliant career, the Frenchman has shown that he is not a guy who is carried away by money, which is why he rules out any option of going to Arab football and wants to continue in the elite, limiting his margin of options to two destinations.
Kanté only has two options on his mind, a possible renewal with Chelsea, which is speculated on but for which there is still no formal offer from the club. What the player is clear about is that if he is not wearing the London team shirt, he will not continue in the Premier League. The other destination in his head is Barcelona, however, the blaugrana have not moved their chips for the recovery of balls, because after more than 6 months injured, his physical condition generates great uncertainty within the Culé team.
#Kanté #Chelsea #Barcelona
Leave a Reply