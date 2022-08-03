It was the 1st popular vote on the procedure since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v Wade.

The population of the state of Kansas rejected this Tuesday (Aug. 2, 2022) an amendment that eliminates abortion protections in the state constitution. This is the first popular vote on the issue in a state since June, when the United States Supreme Court overturned established jurisprudence in Roe v. Wade, who protected the country’s right to abortion.

The amendment would add to the Kansas constitution that: “The state constitution of Kansas does not require federal government funding for abortion and does not create or guarantee the right to abortion.”.

The vote was considered a major victory for abortion rights advocates in the US. The result also improves Democrats’ expectations for the election year.

With the review of jurisprudence, 13 North American states activated the so-called “trigger laws” (“trigger laws”), which provided for an immediate or short-term ban on the practice of abortion once Roe v Wade was suspended. Kansas already had a law defending abortion rights, but a popular vote could reverse the right. The population, however, maintained the legality of the procedure.

In pronouncement This Wednesday (Aug 3, 2022), US President Joe Biden declared that the result of the vote demonstrates that the population “Got something to say” on the Supreme Court’s decision.

“This vote makes clear what we know: the majority of Americans agree that women should have access to abortion and should have the right to make their own health decisions.”said the president.

Biden also urges Congress to “listen to the voice of the people” and reinstate the protections established by Roe vs. Wade as federal law.

“While this is the only way to guarantee a woman’s right to choose, my government will continue to take significant steps to protect women’s access to reproductive health care. We will continue to act where we can to protect women’s reproductive rights and access to care.”declared Biden.