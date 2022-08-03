In a referendum held in parallel to the primaries for the midterm elections in November, voters in the US state of Kansas on Tuesday rejected the overturning of a section of the state Constitution that classifies abortion as a right.

In practice, the decision means that abortion will remain legal in the state until 22 weeks of pregnancy. Partial results indicate that, with 90% of the votes counted, more than 60% of voters decided to reject the change in the text of the Constitution.

The rejected constitutional amendment proposed that “since the people of Kansans value women and children alike,” the Constitution would be amended to provide that “the Kansas State Constitution does not require state funding for abortion and does not create or guarantees the right to abortion”.

The amendment would include the following passage: “To the extent permitted by the Constitution of the United States, the people [do Kansas]through its elected state representatives and state senators, may pass laws relating to abortion, including, but not limited to, laws that address circumstances of pregnancy resulting from rape or incest, or circumstances of necessity to save the life of the mother.” .

It was the first abortion referendum held in the United States since the US Supreme Court’s June decision overturning federal jurisprudence in Roe v. Wade, 1973, and allowed states to re-legislate on the matter as they wish.

Pro-life groups lamented the referendum result. SBA Pro-Life America pointed out in a statement that the election process was marred by misinformation and that “the message from the pro-abortion lobby to voters was fraught with lies that ultimately smothered the truth.”

Mallory Carroll, a spokesperson for SBA Pro-Life America, said that “Kansas may soon become the home of unrestricted abortion on demand – even unlimited late-term abortion paid for by taxpayers.”

“The people and their elected representatives now do not have the resources to use the tools of democracy to enact laws that reflect consensus,” added Carroll, who called for a pro-life mobilization in November’s midterm elections.

“It is critical that pro-life candidates take the lead in exposing the extremism of the Democrats’ political goals of abortion on a national level on demand paid for by taxpayers,” the spokeswoman said.