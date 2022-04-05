Seeing the drink of the first part, nobody would have said that the seeds 1 of the NCAA was Kansas. The lack of success was impressive. North Carolina flowed with an also historic Armando Bacot (tied with David Robinson for most double-double games in a single season) and the distance, which reached +16, was established at 15 (25-40) when the season ended. first of two halves played in the US college league. The alerts from the statisticians jumped out: a game like this, a national final, had never been turned around; yes in the distance to rest, because Loyola-Chicago did it against Cincinnati in 1963, but not because of the maximum distance in points. Would the best team of this season get it? Well, the answer was yes. The agony of senseless attacks went from one side to the other and it was the Tar Heels who, conceding a horrendous partial and not knowing what to do to continue with the flow of scoring, left the fourth title for the Jayhawks on a silver platter That, yes, they did not miss the opportunity.