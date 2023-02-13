WASHINGTON CORRESPONDENT. Kansas City wins the Super Bowl, Hollywood actors parade in millionaire commercials, and Rihanna is pregnant. Anything goes on in Glendale, Arizona, in just under four hours in the match of the first times: that of two black quarterbacks against; that of two opposing brothers and the all-female flock that circled above the stadium; as well as legal live sports betting. It is also the first time for Rihanna in halftime, thirteen minutes of show on stages suspended in the air, with the singer of Caribbean origin who showed off a bright red dress, her belt highlighted her belly.

The Web went wild, one year after her first pregnancy, the artist is still pregnant. After the touchdowns and tackles, the Lombardy Trophy was delivered to the Kansas City boys dragged by an extraordinary and limping – ankle fault – Patrick MahomesRihanna’s manager to The Hollywood Reporter confirmed.

Her performance was extraordinary, among the audience was Cara Delevingne, model actress influencer wearing a white t-shirt with a singular writing: «Rihanna’s concert interrupted by a football game». A thought that not even too much as a joke has surrounded the approach of the last few days to the match. Better Rihanna or the Super Bowl? They complemented each other perfectly.

The pop star had been missing from the live scene for six years, and more than a 60-yard throw from Mahomes was expected on stage. It has lived up to expectations, enchanted and enthralled the audience. But before, and after the appearance of the queen from Barbados, the sports show was electric, exhilarating, concentrated in an intense and surprising season.

Lightning start of the Philadelphia Eagles driven by the first lady’s cheering in the stands, never framed by the Fox cameras. Kansas City keeps pace, fights pitch and tackle after tackle, but suffers. Jalen Hurts, the director of the Eagles, plays an impeccable first half, quick thinking, arm legs, with a throw from over 60 yards sends his attackers in touch down. But the Chiefs don’t give up, Mahomes is essential, brilliant when he draws his runners and that Kelce who makes a fortune out of Mahomes.

The breaks are long, the Superbowl ritual is far beyond the oval ball and the human mountains that collide, chase each other. Scuffles and cunning, shoving and chasing. Mahomes appeared to limp when he left the field at halftime.

Kansas chases, Philly believes. The final was painted by experts with the numbers and statistics in hand that drive Americans crazy and make their sports so unique, as the most balanced in decades, 52% say Kansas City will win, nonsense. But statistics and predictions matter. Especially if whoever has an advantage is not wrong and whoever has breathing down his neck and that label of challenger, not so underdog but still always a hair behind, is wrong. Twice. The ball slips between the hands, first of Jalen Hurts, then of one of his teammates, ends up being picked up quickly by the opposing forwards; two touchdowns and match first adjusted then overturned for the Chiefs. The Phillys won’t take them anymore. It ends 38-35 after 3 hours and 25 minutes, a very high score that exalts the attackers. There is no short muzzle, there is only one more touchdown to do. She did Kansas City, on the day Rihanna tells the world she’s going to be a mom for a second time. Fairytale ending.